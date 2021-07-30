Dr. Nancy Nielsen talks the Delta variant

(WIVB) — The increase in COVID-19 cases, especially from the Delta variant has brought new attention to what can be done to protect children from the virus as children under age 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Dr. Nancy Nielsen, a clinical professor with the Jacobs School of Medicine and former chief medical officer for Independent Health, joined News 4’s Jacquie Walker on News 4 at 5:30 to discuss the Delta variant.

Dr. Nielsen spoke with News 4 about what the variant is, how it affects these vaccinated, unvaccinated and more. Watch the full interview in the video player above.