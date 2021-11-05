Dr. Nancy Nielsen talks what Pfizer’s experimental antiviral COVID pill could mean

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pfizer announced Friday its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cuts rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90 percent in high-risk adults.

The drugmaker joins others, like Merck, to develop an easy-to-use medication to treat the coronavirus. While Merck has already been approved for use in the United Kingdom, the United States Food and Drug Administration said it could make a decision within weeks or months on the Pfizer pill.

Dr. Nancy Nielsen, senior associate dean for health policy in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, joined us on News 4 at 4 to break it down.

