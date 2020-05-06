Dunkin’ giving free coffee, donut to healthcare workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday kicks off National Nurses Week, and there are several companies doing something special for those fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines.

Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee, and a free donut, with no purchase necessary, to all healthcare workers.

Dunkin’ has been dropping off hundreds of pounds of coffee and free donuts to those battling the pandemic first hand.

Dunkin’ patrons can help by giving a gift card. For every gift card purchased from Dunkin’s website, the company will donate a dollar to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The emergency funds will be used specifically for non-profits helping families affected by the coronavirus.