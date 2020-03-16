Dunkirk declares State of Emergency for five days

1  of  2
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Dunkirk declared a State of Emergency in preparation for any actions or precautions necessary for dealing with the coronavirus, Mayor Rosas says.

He added, “While no cases have yet been reported in Dunkirk or Chautauqua County, the City is declaring a State of Emergency, along with the State of New York and Chautauqua County, to encourage social distancing and other practices to flatten the bell curve of infection.”

It will remain in effect for five days, or by declaration from the mayor.

According to the city, it may be extended by five day periods as necessary.

