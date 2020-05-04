Buffalo-based company using drone technology to help prevent the spread of COVID in large public areas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo-based company is using drone technology to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in large public areas such as sports stadiums once those places are allowed to reopen.

It’s not clear when people will be able to witness a sports event live again but Patrick Walsh and Will Schulmeister hope their new solution may help.

The two are co-owners of EagleHawk, a company founded in 2016 that uses drone technology to inspect large facilities.

Enter the EagleHawk drones designed to spray seats with a new chemical approved by the FDA.

The founders say they’d be used in places such as sports arenas or college assembly halls.

The drones would spray seats after every game or public gathering.

One drone has sprayers while a second drone helps to man the hose.

The goal Walsh says is to disinfect large areas in a faster and more affordable way.

EagleHawk founders say it could take crews days to disinfect the seats here at Sahlen Field but with the drones, it’ll only take a matter of hours.

The company is working on another solution to use for indoor facilities.

EagleHawk says its already receiving a lot of interest from local sports organizations and the founders tell me their drones are ready to go when stadiums and arenas are allowed to reopen.