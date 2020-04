LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County will be resuming elective and out-patient surgeries.

Eastern Niagara Hospital says it’s gotten the ok from the state’s Department of Health.

The hospital released a statement saying these kinds of procedures will be done at its ambulatory surgery center, and a separate area of the hospital.

Eastern Niagara says its goal is to help patients and minimize risks to the greatest extent.