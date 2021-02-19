ECDOH: 12.9% of Erie County residents received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Department of Health is reporting that more than 12% of Erie County residents have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

The department of health tells us 12.9% of Erie County residents have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and “nearly” 7% of residents have completed the two-dose series.

This data is reported to the county from the New York State Department of Health and their vaccine tracker.

As of February 18 NYS is reporting the Western New York region has administered “92% of received vaccine doses through county, state, nursing home, hospital, pharmacy, and community sites,” according to an ECDOH statement.

The county has given 22,435 first doses and 16,055 second doses at county-run PODs.

Nursing homes in Erie County are making headway with 28 of 35 nursing home facilities completing their second dose clinics as of February 17.

“As a result, 329 nursing home residents received a first dose and 2,882 received both their first and second doses. 542 residents declined receiving the vaccine. Accordingly, 86% (3,211) of 3,753 eligible nursing home residents[i] received at least the first dose of vaccine and 77% (2,882) of 3,753 eligible nursing home residents received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.” Erie County Department of Health

ECDOH also tells us that 526 residents of county adult care facilities have received their first dose and 30 of those facilities have finished their second dose clinics. 1,473 residents have gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Accordingly, 93% (1,999) of 2,144 eligible adult care facility residents received at least the first dose of vaccine and 69% (1,473) of 2,144 eligible adult care facility residents received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” ECDOH said.

The Erie County Department of Health provided the following break down of vaccinated Erie County Residents:

Source; Erie County Department of Health

Source: Erie County Department of Health