ECDOH: 14.3% of Erie County residents have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Department of Health reports that 14.3% of Erie County residents have received at least one dose of the of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county also tells us 9.2% of county residents have completed the two dose series.

“The NYSDOH Vaccine Tracker data through February 25 reports that the Western New York region administered 92% of received vaccine doses through county, state, nursing home, hospital, pharmacy, and community sites. Through February 25, ECDOH administered 23,507 first doses and 18,507 second doses at county-run PODs (points of distribution).” Erie County Department of Health

ECDOH says the small increase in new first doses of the vaccines administered this week versus last can be attributed to severe weather affecting vaccine shipments across the country.

The county health department provided this break down of vaccinated residents in Erie County:

Source: Erie County Department of Health

Source: Erie County Department of Health