BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The quarantine rules have changed in Erie County for people who are fully vaccinated.

The Erie County Health Department says a person becomes “fully vaccinated” two weeks after receiving their second shot.

It announced Friday night that people who meet these criteria do not have to quarantine after traveling or after possible COVID-19 exposure unless they are showing symptoms.

For now, this exemption from quarantine only lasts for 90 days after a person is fully vaccinated.