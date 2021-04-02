ECDOH asks residents to reconsider spring break travel, offer COVID guidance ahead of holiday weekend

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health is cautioning residents to reconsider spring break travel and reduce COVID-10 risks at holiday celebrations with Easter coming up this weekend.

Officials say they’re strongly encouraging faith leaders to review safety plans and operations in advance of services this weekend.

For in-person gatherings, ECDOH says faith leaders should encourage face mask use for all attendees, follow state guidance on cleaning and social distancing, and consider outdoor services.

Department of Health officials are offering guidance on family celebrations as well, saying if unvaccinated people or children are present, face masks should be worn.

“Despite the changing Western New York weather, ECDOH recommends outdoor activities and meals, as well as disposable plates and utensils. And as with all activities, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who feels ill should stay home,” the county health department wrote in a release.

The ECDOH says it also fielded questions about travel plans for spring break or other travel out of state.

While New York State no longer requires individuals returning from domestic travel to quarantine or “test out” of quarantine, the county says it’s experiencing a high rate of COVID-19 transmission.

“Air travel and travel in states that do not require the use of masks will put travelers at risk for COVID-19 exposure, and traveling Erie County residents may put others at risk of exposure,” the ECDOH said.

County health officials say travelers returning should consider staying home when possible and avoid close contact with older adults, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and unvaccinated people for ten days past their return.

They also recommend diagnostic testing five to seven days past the last date of exposure or travel.