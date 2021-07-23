ECDOH concerned after jump in new COVID cases

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials with the Erie County Department of Health say they’re concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases after reviewing new data from the past week.

New data from ECDOH shows over the past seven days new coronavirus cases per 100,000 county residents resulted in a case rate of 27.1%. This is an increase over last week’s case rate of 18.9%.

ECDOH reports for July 22 revealed 48 new daily cases among Erie County residents, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the past seven days to 249.

The health department says this is a “significant increase” in cases compared to last week. However, they do say the number of active cases is well below what the county saw during the Winter and Spring case spikes.

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? | Click Here

Officials still add that they’re concerned with the recent increase.

The New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker shows 71.3% of Erie County residents 18 years or older received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.