ECDOH COVID-19 information call center to open next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Health Department is working to answer questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, announced the creation of a special call center geared towards vaccine information.

She emphasized that the shot is safe and says it is the only path out of the pandemic.

The new call center will also help those who have had problems getting an appointment.

“We also have concerns about access and equity and this will help people that don’t have good internet access like in the rural areas and people that are older and may not be as proficient using computers to be able to schedule a vaccine appointment.” Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Health Commissioner

The call center is set to open next week, all canceled appointments will be the first to be re-scheduled.