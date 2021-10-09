Pop-up vaccination clinic hosted at All High Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Health leaders held a pop-up vaccination clinic Saturday at All High Stadium in Buffalo.

It was to coincide with the Bennett football game. It’s part of the state’s effort to boost the vaccination rate among children 12-years-old and up.

Advocates say having this type of hybrid event helps draw people who may be hesitant to get vaccinated.

“This is really an approach where we’re using parents talking to parents, and students talking to students. We know a lot of people are hesitant or have questions about getting vaccinated. So this is really a project really working to be community and culture responsive,” Jessica Bauer Walker, executive director, Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo.

Right now in Erie County, more than 66 percent of the total population has at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.