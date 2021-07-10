ECDOH pleasantly surprised with pop-up vaccination clinic turnout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County health officials say they’re happy with Saturday’s turnout at a vaccine clinic near Buffalo’s Central Terminal.

Physicians were on hand, giving out the Pfizer vaccine to children 12 through 18 and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and up. Organizers say they were pleasantly surprised to see the number of residents coming out to get their shot.

“The demand overall throughout the whole country isn’t as strong as it was a couple of months ago, but we are seeing a good turn out today,” said ECDOH Public Health Nurse Peter Gruen.

Besides getting vaccinated, those who went to the clinic could take part in different fitness activities like dance and yoga classes.

The health department also held a clinic this afternoon at the Albright Knox northland avenue location.