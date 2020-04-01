ECMC anesthesiologist takes us inside working on the COVID floor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The size and scope of this pandemic has rattled even some of the most experienced health professionals.

We had the chance to speak with one of the doctors who is working directly with COVID patients at ECMC.

Over in the main building of ECMC, they have what’s known now as the COVID floor where dozens of patients are.

Some of them have tested positive, some are awaiting results.

Dr. Erik Jensen has been an anesthesiologist at ECMC for 20 years but what he saw working the COVID floor on Friday really struck him.

Dr. Jensen says even the way his team administrators anesthesia is different because of COVID precautions.

Today there are 33 patients on the COVID floor, 11 of them are confirmed positive. Jensen feels he has enough equipment supplies and staff but that still won’t be enough to save every life.