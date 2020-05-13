1  of  2
Coronavirus
Erie is one of the only remaining counties ineligible for elective surgeries Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 281 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

ECMC announces $2.3 million in funding for community testing sites in priority zip codes

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC says ten community health center and primary care practice organizations will receive $ 2.3 million in Delivery Service Reform Incentive Program funds to support COVID-19 testing.

The money will help enable 27 sites and three mobile units operating in 17 priority zip codes.

ECMC says the sites and mobile units are located in:

  • Amherst
  • Buffalo
  • Dunkirk
  • Jamestown
  • Lockport
  • Niagara Falls
  • North Tonawanda
  • Wheatfield
  • Williamsville

Officials tell us the organizations selected for funding have existing agreements under the DSRIP Medicaid program in these communities.

They were able to apply for COVID testing site grant funding for up to $2,500 a day for up to 100 days, ECMC says. The organizations will have specific deliverables and reporting requirements.

The community testing sites program is in addition to expanded testing at ECMC, as well as Kaleida Health’s effort to expand its lab testing capability for COVID-19.

Here are the testing site locations included in the program:

Erie County

Niagara County

Chautauqua County

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss