ECMC announces $2.3 million in funding for community testing sites in priority zip codes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC says ten community health center and primary care practice organizations will receive $ 2.3 million in Delivery Service Reform Incentive Program funds to support COVID-19 testing.

The money will help enable 27 sites and three mobile units operating in 17 priority zip codes.

ECMC says the sites and mobile units are located in:

Amherst

Buffalo

Dunkirk

Jamestown

Lockport

Niagara Falls

North Tonawanda

Wheatfield

Williamsville

Officials tell us the organizations selected for funding have existing agreements under the DSRIP Medicaid program in these communities.

They were able to apply for COVID testing site grant funding for up to $2,500 a day for up to 100 days, ECMC says. The organizations will have specific deliverables and reporting requirements.

The community testing sites program is in addition to expanded testing at ECMC, as well as Kaleida Health’s effort to expand its lab testing capability for COVID-19.

Here are the testing site locations included in the program:

Erie County

Niagara County

Chautauqua County

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.