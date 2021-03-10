ECMC doctor, nurse detail what it was like to be on the frontlines during the height of the pandemic

(WIVB) — Once Coronavirus hit Western New York, healthcare workers were called on to treat patients and put their own lives at risk.

The Erie County Medical Center got its first COVID patient last March 16.

“We didn’t know how to protect ourselves, our families, or our patients because we didn’t know how it was spreading.”

Christie Leas had just become a critical care manager two months before and was now in charge of the 12th floor COVID unit.

At first, we weren’t universal masking and the next day we were,” Leas said.

Every day since then, ECMC has taken in COVID patients through its emergency department.

“Patients didn’t always present just with coughing or shortness of breath. They would often come in and not feeling well,” Leas added.

Early on in the pandemic, there was concern at every hospital about running out of these ventilators. ECMC has about 90 ventilators. Today only three of the 90 are being used by COVID patients.

Leas said, “we found things that have worked great and we’ve had great response in treating our patients but we didn’t know that in the beginning.”

“I certainly don’t know if I would have envisioned all the things that happened this year with the two waves, the number of people that we ended up admitting,” ECMC Associate Medical Director Dr. Sam Cloud said.

Cloud is proud of how resilient these frontline lifesavers continue to be.

“I remember in the very beginning, my wife and I are both physicians and we were terrified that we would both die and our children would be left parentless. But even in those dark days, we’ve all, there’s been hundreds of pandemics throughout history, healthcare professionals were there to care for people then and we are here to care for our fellow Western New Yorkers now,” Cloud added. “You know, there was so much support especially in the beginning all the meals and flowers and sweets and treats and everything was just amazing and totally unexpected and it’s really nice to feel that appreciation.”