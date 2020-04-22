ECMC funding inner-city COVID-19 testing, additional healthcare support services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC says it’s funding a community-based, inner-city COVID testing initiative designed to support Buffalo’s vulnerable and at-risk residents during the pandemic.

New testing at ECMC and Kaleida Health will provide anyone who’s primary care doctor said they are symptomatic and received a prescription with testing, according to officials.

NYS Medical Waiver funding, through the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) Program, will be used to increase testing and link individuals with primary care in vulnerable communities, ECMC says.

Officials add organizations with existing agreements under the DSRIP Medicaid program in these vulnerable communities can apply for COVID-19 testing sites and apply for grant funding of up to $2,500 per day for up to 100 days.

ECMC reports the African American Health Equality Task Force will receive $1.125 million to facilitate work with inner-city churches and other community-based organizations to reach out to vulnerable individuals and educate them on COVID-19 related health issues.

The money will also identify barriers to care and link individuals with primary care and COVID-19 testing sites, according to ECMC.

The medical center will also release $7.24 million, through the DSRIP Program, to outpatient community partners, including primary care and behavioral health partners, as well as organizations engaged in:

1) Expanding healthcare capacity to reach Medicaid and vulnerable populations (e.g. telehealth)

2) Address social determinants of health (e.g., food, food pantries, rent assistance, housing)

3) and provide COVID-19-related care.

In a statement Wednesday, ECMC President and CEO Thomas Quatroche, Ph.D. said:

“ECMC, as a safety net hospital, is committed to working with our community partners, including faith-based organizations, to provide the vitally important healthcare resources to vulnerable communities. I would like to commend the African American Health Equity Task Force members for their efforts to raise awareness of the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the inner city. We look forward to working with them and all of our community partners to advocate for additional public and private support to address the needs of vulnerable individuals during this crisis.”

