BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC is immediately postponing all unnecessary surgery.

Officials say the Operating Room Committee comprised of ECMC surgeons decided to suspend elective surgeries unanimously today to conserve Personal Protective Equipment, blood products, and other resources due to the outbreak.

In a statement, ECMC said, “We are simultaneously preparing to care for potential COVID-19 patients while maintaining our mission of caring for the sick and injured who need our services.”