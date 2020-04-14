Eight confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at Absolut at Aurora Park facility

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–RCA Healthcare Management is confirming eight positive COVID-19 cases at its Absolut at Aurora Park facility.

Officials tell News 4 there are no confirmed cases in the company’s other facilities.

This includes Absolut at Orchard Brooke and Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Allegany, Three Rivers, Gasport, and Westfield.

According to RCA Healthcare Management, Absolut at Aurora Park is following all state and federal guidelines for the care of its residents.

All families or responsible parties are aware of the COVID status at their facilities, and RCA says its talking to appropriate residents.

“Our dedicated staff continues with their commitment to our residents, and their perseverance is a testament to their dedication,” the company said.