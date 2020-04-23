1  of  3
Coronavirus
Eight Days of Hope distributing 4,000 bags of food to families in need this weekend

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The community is coming together to collect food for families in need right now.

Over the next couple of days, Eight Days of Hope will be collecting groceries to feed 1,000 families.

Volunteers safely started packing up that food today so they can start delivering this weekend.

The President and CEO of Eight Days of Hope, Steve Tybor said he’s excited to be giving back to the community in such a meaningful way.

They’ll distribute 4,000 bags of food.

Churches are asked to submit names of people who may need some of this food.

Tybor says any church can submit ten names by Sunday afternoon, on the Eight Days of Hope website.

He said the volunteers are going to do everything they can to deliver the groceries safely to the families.

Deliveries will start on Saturday.

