Eligible kids get vaccinated against COVID at Daemen College clinic

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted:

(WIVB) — Parents in the Northtowns were able to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 Saturday afternoon.

Daemen College held a vaccine clinic for children. The federal government is now allowing kids as young as five to get the shot. Mark Russell took his eight-year-old son to the clinic.

He said they’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time.

“It’s been a huge relief, and I think he’s been a little nervous about having the mask on all the time and I think this will be a little more comfortable,” Russell said.

The COVID-19 shots given to young children are one-third the amount given to teenagers and adults.

