(WIVB) – Catholic Health will close the emergency department of its Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus (2605 Harlem Road in Cheektowaga) to turn it into a COVID-19 treatment faciity.

The emergency department will close as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

The hospital is still in the planning phases of the conversion and is not yet prepared to accept COVID-19 patients.

The emergency department at Sisters Hospital Main Campus in Buffalo in unaffected.