Employee at nursing home tests positive for coronavirus

The CEO of Schofield Residence Nursing Facility said they sent the employee home March 23 after taking her temperature

The CEO of Schofield Residence Nursing Facility in Kenmore said one of their employees has tested positive with the coronavirus.

Randy Gerlach, CEO of Schofield, said they check the temperatures of all employees before their shifts. On March 23, this employee had an elevated temperature but showed no other symptoms.

“We sent her home and suggested she contact her primary care physician,” Gerlach said.

“She did that. We contacted both the Erie County Department of Health and the state health department in regards to that, it took about three days and she got a response that she was positive.”

Gerlach said the employee had not come into contact with any residents that day.

The facility followed protocols and as a precaution, they checked the temperatures of every resident the employee, who had a management position, may have come into contact with on other days at work, Gerlach said.

“We have no issues with any of them whatsoever, we have followed all of the guidance that we’ve received from both the state and county health departments,” Gerlach said.

The Schofield facility is on Elmwood Avenue, north of Buffalo.

Gerlach said the facility sent letters to patients, staff and family members to alert them to the positive case and the steps the facility has taken per the advice of health officials.