Employment and labor attorney answers your unemployment questions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The State of New York is continuing to see record numbers of people trying to file for unemployment.

Just today, the state launched a revamped website and added hundreds of employees to help process millions of claims, but the frustrations continue.

For the past two days, we’ve asked you at home to send us your questions and there are a lot of them, and a lot of them are the same.

Kevin Stocker, an employment and labor attorney, and an expert in this field joined us live on News 4 at 5.