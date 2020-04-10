1  of  3
Coronavirus
Less NY COVID-19 patients are in ICU compared to previous day See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

Employment and labor attorney answers your unemployment questions

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The State of New York is continuing to see record numbers of people trying to file for unemployment. 

Just today, the state launched a revamped website and added hundreds of employees to help process millions of claims, but the frustrations continue. 

For the past two days, we’ve asked you at home to send us your questions and there are a lot of them, and a lot of them are the same. 

Kevin Stocker, an employment and labor attorney, and an expert in this field joined us live on News 4 at 5. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss