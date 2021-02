BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the county wants to work with the state and the National Guard to open a mass vaccination site at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Poloncarz says this can be done “hopefully within a month.”

He also says they could do more than 3,000 doses a day.

