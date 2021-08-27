Erie Co. health commissioner continues urging people to take precaution to curb spread of COVID

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s health commissioner is urging people to take precautions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The health department says there were 225 new cases on Wednesday with 111 patients in the hospital for COVID-19.

Dr. Gale Burstein says the risk for unvaccinated people is growing, so everyone needs to take precautions.

“People can mask. It is very easy to mask it protects you and the people around you. So make sure all Erie County residents wear a well-fitted mask when they’re outdoor in crowded places, whether you’re vaccinated or not,” Burstein said.

Dr. Burstein added, testing is important, so people know when they have the virus.