Erie County announces changes to COVID-19 quarantine policy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Quarantine requirements are changing in Erie County, the Department of Health announced Thursday.

Now, county residents who are a close contact of a COVID-positive person, and aren’t fully vaccinated, can be released from quarantine after seven full days following their last COVID-19 exposure.

But this is only under the conditions that no symptoms are reported during daily monitoring and a diagnostic test turns out negative. The test must be taken within 48 hours before the end of the planned quarantine period.

Acceptable tests include NAAT (PCR) tests and antigen tests conducted and reported by a licensed laboratory.

MORE | The new regulations are further explained in this graphic.