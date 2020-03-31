1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 75,000 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in New York See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 332 active closings. Click for more details.

Erie County Clerk extending closure of his office and county auto bureaus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Clerk’s Office and Erie County Auto Bureaus will remain closed to the public through at least April 15 now.

County Clerk Mickey Kearns made the announcement this afternoon. He says the only exception to this is people filing essential court papers at Old County Hall in matters deemed essential.

In a statement Tuesday, Kearns says:

“Sensitively balancing the uncertainty of the physical, mental and financial health of our constituents and employees factors into each decision I make with respect to the continued operations of the Erie County Clerk’s Office. At this time, I find it to be in the best interest of our community’s health to keep our facilities closed to the public.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss