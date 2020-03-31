Erie County Clerk extending closure of his office and county auto bureaus

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Clerk’s Office and Erie County Auto Bureaus will remain closed to the public through at least April 15 now.

County Clerk Mickey Kearns made the announcement this afternoon. He says the only exception to this is people filing essential court papers at Old County Hall in matters deemed essential.

In a statement Tuesday, Kearns says:

“Sensitively balancing the uncertainty of the physical, mental and financial health of our constituents and employees factors into each decision I make with respect to the continued operations of the Erie County Clerk’s Office. At this time, I find it to be in the best interest of our community’s health to keep our facilities closed to the public.”