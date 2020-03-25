Erie County Comptroller warns public of coronavirus test scams

1  of  2
(WIVB)–Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is warning everyone about scams involving coronavirus test kits.

Testing kits are in short supply here in New York and around the world and now scam artists are offering fake kits for sale. Mychajliw is advising everyone that the kits are fraudulent.

He said people should know that there are no legitimate tests available to the general public for purchase and warns people not to give personal information or send money to websites or callers who make claims about test kits.

