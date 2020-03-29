Erie County coronavirus deaths now at 12, county now has 582 confirmed cases

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) –

April 1, 6 p.m.

According to the Erie County Department of Health there are now 12 dead due to coronavirus.

The latest death is a man in the “80 and above” category.

Here’s a breakdown of the age range of people who have died:

· Age 40 to 49: one female

· Age 60 to 69: two males

· Age 70 to 79: two males, one female

· Age 80 and above: four males, two females

April 1, 3 p.m.

Eleven people have died from coronavirus in Erie County, according to the latest data from the county’s COVID-19 map.

Erie County now has 582 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, at least 74 people have recovered.

Based on the map, most of these cases are between the ages of 20-50, 317 of which are men and 265 are women.

During his press conference Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz updated emergency orders to require workers who show symptoms to be sent home and deny public access to county buildings if they appear sick.

The county is allowing walk-in assistance for social services only for immediate needs like food and eviction services. However, people cannot be evicted by the governor’s order, but they still have to pay rent.

Poloncarz says many applications for social services can be filled out online. People don’t need to show up in person downtown.

County officials are working to buy short term tests. They are testing healthcare professionals, law enforcement, first responders, and inmates outside of hospitals.

There continue to be limitations on testing. the Erie County Health Department is doing 80-100 tests per day, officials say.

The Erie County Executive says there is no ability to do drive up testing. The state lab in Wadsworth is out of testing supplies as well, he added.

According to Poloncarz, the number of ICU beds is currently adequate, but county officials are working with the Army Corp of Engineers to add facilities and ICU beds, including the convention center.

Models are projecting Erie County to hit a peak in 40-45 days.

“In a worst case scenario, there would be thousands of deaths,” Poloncarz said. “We are 20-30 days behind where NYC is. We’re probably going to be one of the last areas in NYC to see our peak.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the state announced Sunday that pharmacies are agreeing to offer free home delivery to help reduce long lines for prescriptions at their facilities.

“Pharmacies have been great partners – if you need your prescription filled or even over the counter meds, you can call ahead, pay over the phone and have it delivered for free,” he added.

According to officials the first 50% of the PPE delivery from the state will go to hospitals.

The county executive says, “Our healthcare providers need this supply. These materials go to specified groups. Hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, those who truly need it.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is asking the public at home looking for something to do to complete the 2020 census.

New moms and parents will children under the age of five are also getting help if they were laid off through the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program.

Anyone interested can apply by calling Catholic Charities at 716-218-1484 or apply online.

WIC is a federal nutrition program for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women and officials say newly unemployed people who may not have qualified for WIC while employed may now be eligible.

Parents, grandparents, foster parents or other legal guardians of a child under five can apply for the child to receive WIC.

The executive is also reporting no shortages at grocery stores but says “buy what you need and buy what is needed for you and your family.”

He also believes Erie County has not hit its peak yet with the disease:

On another note, during their conference this afternoon, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says it’s likely people who had COVID-19 will have a higher protected immunity once infected, but science will need to confirm.

