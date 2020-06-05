Erie County COVID-19 Information Line changing hours

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting Saturday, the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line will change its hours of operation.

The new hours will be Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is for general questions about COVID-19, and to schedule diagnostic or antibody testing through sites managed by the county.

Department of Health officials say since the line opened in March, it has received nearly 47,000 calls from area residents and businesses.

The number for the COVID-19 Information Line is 716-858-2929. Foreign language interpretation is available.

