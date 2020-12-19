Erie County Department of Health issues close order to Holiday Twin Rinks

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health has issued a close order to Holiday Twin Rinks in Cheektowaga.

Officials tell News 4, a public health sanitarian inspected the rinks on Friday night and observed a hockey scrimmage, which is not currently allowed under NY Forward sports guidance.

The office of epidemiology school team received multiple results of COVID-19 cases among coaches, parents, and youth hockey players recently, according to the ECDOH. It also received accounts of scrimmages being played.

Public health sanitarians are conducting inspections of sports facilities based on these reports and complaints.

The ECDOH will allow the facility to reopen after Holiday Twin Rinks submits a safety plan, and it is reviewed and approved by the department.

Officials released a statement Saturday saying:

“Our department is reminding sports facilities directors, and youth sports coaches and families that NY Forward guidance for sports and recreation is still in effect. Teams for high-risk sports are not permitted to participate in competitive team practices, games, meets, matches, scrimmages (e.g. organized leagues, pick-up sports), or competitive tournaments of multiple games, meets, matches, or scrimmages requiring travel.”