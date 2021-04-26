Erie County Department of Health plans three “teen vaccine” clinics for Saturday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health has three vaccine clinics set for 16 and 17-year-olds and their families on May 1 after securing a supply of Pfizer late last week.

Officials tell us Pfizer will be available for teens 16 and 17. Moderna will be available for anyone 18 and older.

Sites will be at SUNY ECC North in Williamsville, SUNY ECC South in Orchard Park, and McKinley High School in Buffalo, the ECDOH says.

Parental consent forms for 16 and 17-year-olds will be available before May 1 electronically and on-site at ECDOH clinics.

Below are the online registration forms for each “teen vaccine” site:

McKinley High School 1500 Elmwood Ave. Buffalo, NY 14207

Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)

Moderna (18 years of age and older)

SUNY ECC North 6205 Main St. Williamsville, NY 14221

Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)

Moderna (18 years of age and older)

SUNY ECC South 4041 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park, NY 14127

Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)

Moderna (18 years of age and older)

Anyone unable to access the online registration can call the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line at 716-858-2929 for an appointment.

In the future, the department of health says it will also consider planning vaccine sites at school locations if additional Pfizer vaccines are available.