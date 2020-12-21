Erie County Department of Health releases COVID-19 Vaccination Response Plan

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Department of Health officials released their COVID-19 Vaccination Response Plan on Monday.

Vaccine administration will be conducted following the medical model, where each recipient receives a medical assessment by a healthcare provider, county health officials say.

Providers will dedicate sufficient time to provide individual medical evaluations, education on the agent, and provide appropriate vaccine or medical referral to each recipient at dispensing sites.

Erie County has released its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Officials tell News 4 the medical provider will ensure all pharmaceuticals provided to the recipient meet all dispensing and labeling requirements.

They will use vaccination models to best suit the needs of the community, staff/volunteer availability, and the ongoing COVID response.

The ECDOH will implement priority population and essential worker vaccine strategies in alignment with state and federal guidance.

Below are figures from the NYS COVID Vaccination Program Book that the county will follow:

The county will implement a first responder vaccination task force model targeting police, fire, and other first responders in Phase 2.

According to the ECDOH, a zone-based implementation strategy will be coordinated at the municipal level. The task force will also be implemented for smaller groups as directed by the Erie County Health Commissioner for difficult to reach populations.

Open Point of Dispensing (POD) sites will be located in distinct geographic areas, will be accessible by public transportation, and/or have sufficient onsite parking. Hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and others will operate as closed PODs.

The ECDOH says these facilities may receive vaccine directly from the manufacturer, New York State, or the federal government. The county expects these healthcare facilities to function under the medical model and vaccinate staff and patients in the appropriate priority groups.

Alternative dispensing strategies include mobile and/or drive-thru models, as well as pharmacy inclusion, which may be used as part of or in conjunction with other POD models to effectively and efficiently reach all populations, the ECDOH states.

The ECDOH says it will activate POD operations when directed by the state or as required by local conditions as part of the COVID response and following state and federal guidance.

County officials tell us they are working with community partners to develop a vaccine communication plan with messaging points that target all diverse populations.

The ECDOH will also work with established partner agencies to coordinate the receipt, storage, and delivery of the vaccine to PODs.

You can review the plan in its entirety here.