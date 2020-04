A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mark Poloncarz responded to being asked about the racial demographic during Erie County’s COVID-19 update today.

Specifically, the County Executive says he was asked about the demographic of those who tested positive and those who died.

“While we don’t know the race of those who tested positive, we can determine race of those who’ve died from COVID-19,” Poloncarz tweeted.

Below is a racial breakdown from the Erie County Department of Health: