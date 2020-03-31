1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 75,000 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in New York See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Erie County officials provide an update on local COVID-19 cases
Closings
There are currently 332 active closings. Click for more details.

Erie County disc golf courses closing due to social distancing concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Parks and Recreation Department is closing disc golf courses at Chestnut Ridge, Emery, Ellicott Creek, and Como Lake Parks in response to the pandemic.

Parks officials say this is due to the concerns over social distancing while playing.

They’re installing new signs at each course, advising of the closing and baskets will be removed until the courses reopen.

“The crowds at disc golf courses in our parks have been increasing, and it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing under these circumstances,” Commissioner Troy Schinzel said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss