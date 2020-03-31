Erie County disc golf courses closing due to social distancing concerns

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Parks and Recreation Department is closing disc golf courses at Chestnut Ridge, Emery, Ellicott Creek, and Como Lake Parks in response to the pandemic.

Parks officials say this is due to the concerns over social distancing while playing.

They’re installing new signs at each course, advising of the closing and baskets will be removed until the courses reopen.

“The crowds at disc golf courses in our parks have been increasing, and it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing under these circumstances,” Commissioner Troy Schinzel said.