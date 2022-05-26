BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting May 27, the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) will be offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to eligible children from 5 to 11 years old. The doses will be available at county-run clinics.

Children from 5 to 11 years old are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster dose at least five months after completing the two-dose Pfizer vaccine series. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 booster in this age range in May. ECDOH COVID vaccine clinics offer first and second doses, additional doses for those with severely immunocompromising conditions, and booster doses for those eligible.

“You can think of COVID-19 vaccines as working like a battery,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “The initial series give you protection against illness, but its protection can fade over time, much like a phone battery’s charge. Booster doses do exactly that – boosting your immunity, adding to your body’s ability to fight off infection.”

You can find out if you’re eligible for a booster dose on the New York State Department of Health website. ECDOH COVID vaccine clinics are not currently offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The full schedule of COVID clinics is available on the ECDOH website or by calling (716) 858-2929. COVID vaccines are also available at the Jesse Nash Health Center at 608 William Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on days that the ECDOH health clinics are open.

