Erie County Emergency Services Commissioner Dan Neaverth opens up about his battle with COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Another Western New York leader is opening up about their battle with COVID-19.
We checked in with Erie County’s Emergency Services Commissioner Dan Neaverth to get his perspective on coronavirus and how he’s dealing with it.
by: News 4 StaffPosted: / Updated:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Another Western New York leader is opening up about their battle with COVID-19.
We checked in with Erie County’s Emergency Services Commissioner Dan Neaverth to get his perspective on coronavirus and how he’s dealing with it.