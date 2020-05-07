1  of  2
Coronavirus
Erie County Emergency Services puts together list of where businesses can buy PPE

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Nassau County police lead a donation drive to collect medical equipment such as N95 surgical masks, nitrile gloves, Tyvek suits and antibacterial and disinfecting wipes to battle the coronavirus pandemic at Eisenhower Park on March 24, 2020 in East Meadow, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says Erie County Emergency Services put together a list of known suppliers of PPE.

This list is for business owners looking to purchase PPE for their staff and don’t know where to go for it, Poloncarz says.

He says most are based in WNY.

You can find the full list by clicking here.

Based on further guidance from the state and health officials, Poloncarz also says landscapers and lawn services are allowed to mulch properties, but new plantings and designs are still not allowed.

