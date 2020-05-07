Erie County Emergency Services puts together list of where businesses can buy PPE

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Nassau County police lead a donation drive to collect medical equipment such as N95 surgical masks, nitrile gloves, Tyvek suits and antibacterial and disinfecting wipes to battle the coronavirus pandemic at Eisenhower Park on March 24, 2020 in East Meadow, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says Erie County Emergency Services put together a list of known suppliers of PPE.

This list is for business owners looking to purchase PPE for their staff and don’t know where to go for it, Poloncarz says.

Are you a business owner looking to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for your staff and don't know where to turn? If so, @ErieCountyESU has put together a list of known suppliers of PPE, most of which are based in WNY. View the list here: https://t.co/wDkWM2ZPq3 pic.twitter.com/vSB8qD6mgh — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 7, 2020

He says most are based in WNY.

You can find the full list by clicking here.

Based on further guidance from the state and health officials, Poloncarz also says landscapers and lawn services are allowed to mulch properties, but new plantings and designs are still not allowed.

Based on further guidance received from NYS and health officials, landscapers/lawn services are allowed to mulch properties they serve. New plantings, designs, etc. are still not allowed. Thank you for your patience on this issue. pic.twitter.com/V3aXLKHgem — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 7, 2020

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.