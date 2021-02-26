Erie County Exec. Mark Poloncarz says the vaccination rate is looking better, understands appointment frustrations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county’s vaccination rate is doing better as the county expects to get more doses from the state next week.

As of February 25, about 14% of residents have received the first shot.

Poloncarz says he understands the frustrations of those hoping to get an appointment but says the supply just can’t keep up with the demand.

“One problem we have compared to other parts of New York State, we have an older population as well as a comorbid population that is larger than other parts of the state. So there is a greater percentage of people in Erie County who are eligible for doses than what we have.” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

The county executive says close to 500,000 people are eligible for the vaccine. That’s almost the full amount of the adult population.