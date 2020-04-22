Erie County Executive addresses what reopening here in Western New York could look like

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–State and local leaders have started the talks of reopening the state on a rolling basis.

Today, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed what that could look like here in Western New York.

The county executive will be working with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who is in charge with overseeing the reopening here in Western New York.

Like many other local leaders, Poloncarz says he’s approaching this based on the data of each community to phase in reopening in stages, not all at once.

And while we could see openings at a higher level than where we are right now, it will not be at a full level.

He says he’ll continue to work with Hochul as she undergoes the planning process.

When discussing reopening, Poloncarz also addressed schools.

He says while he would like to give a definitive answer if and when schools will open for the year, but he simply cannot at this time.

Instead, he’ll continue to look at data and work with the districts to come up with the best solution.