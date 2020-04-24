Erie County Executive believes county isn’t ready for significant change just yet

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says while we may not be New York City, we still aren’t where we need to be compared to other places similar to our region.

Because of that, the county executive says he’s been in touch with state leaders as they explore reopening or the possibility of extending the PAUSE deadline past the 15th.

But one thing Poloncarz notes is that we have started to see better numbers in terms of hospitalizations and discharges.

Because of that, he has recommended to Governor Cuomo to allow Erie County hospitals to start performing elective surgeries once again.

Poloncarz says this would hopefully be effective starting next week.

But he did also note that he doesn’t believe the NY PAUSE orders would end across the state on the same date – instead it would most likely be based on regions.