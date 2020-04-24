1  of  4
Coronavirus
NY voters to receive absentee applications in the mail NYS releases results of coronavirus antibody tests See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 6:30 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.

Erie County Executive believes county isn’t ready for significant change just yet

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says while we may not be New York City, we still aren’t where we need to be compared to other places similar to our region. 

Because of that, the county executive says he’s been in touch with state leaders as they explore reopening or the possibility of extending the PAUSE deadline past the 15th.

But one thing Poloncarz notes is that we have started to see better numbers in terms of hospitalizations and discharges.

Because of that, he has recommended to Governor Cuomo to allow Erie County hospitals to start performing elective surgeries once again. 

Poloncarz says this would hopefully be effective starting next week.

But he did also note that he doesn’t believe the NY PAUSE orders would end across the state on the same date – instead it would most likely be based on regions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss