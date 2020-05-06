1  of  2
Coronavirus
Erie County Executive believes reopening could happen by beginning of June

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is responding to the state’s criteria for reopening.

The county executive doesn’t think it’s likely Western New York can do so by the time the PAUSE order expires next week.

Western New Yorkers are waiting to see when the region will open again.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says it’ll be a slow progression. One that he says won’t be received well by everyone.

This week, Governor Cuomo laid out seven criteria for regions to achieve before they can start to reopen.

That includes more testing and contact tracing.

Industries such as manufacturing and construction are expected to reopen in the first phase.

Poloncarz says businesses need more direction from the state when it comes to reopening.

He says here in Erie County, many activities or industries may not reopen this season.

Poloncarz says reopening likely won’t happen by May 15th but he believes it can by the beginning of June.

