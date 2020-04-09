Erie County Executive reminds public NFTA Metro open for essential travel only

1  of  3
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–“We cannot have residents taking simple joyrides on public transit,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during the county’s COVID update.

He says people are still taking advantage of the NFTA Metro.

At this time, NFTA buses and trains are for essential travel only.

This includes work, doctor’s appointments, pharmacies, and grocery shopping.

According to the County Executive, the Metro is moving to its summer schedule on Sunday. You can find the updated schedule on the NFTA website

Officials say the NFTA is asking riders to use the rear doors to board and exit unless you have special needs or mobility issues.

Fare collection has been suspended as well.

