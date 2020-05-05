Erie County Executive reports slight uptick in overall COVID admissions, ICU airway assists drop

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–In a tweet Tuesday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says county hospital data for May 3 shows a slight uptick in overall COVID-19 admissions. It went from 240 to 245.

However, Poloncarz says the ICU usage stayed the same for three days at 98, and ICU airway assists dropped to the lowest in more than a month at 68.

In terms of hospital admissions, the county executive says that exceeded discharges by four patients on May 3, going from 16 to 20.

“Interestingly, during the prior 2 weeks, 333 patients were discharged and 333 were admitted. For the past week, admissions exceeded discharges, 168 to 152,” Poloncarz tweeted.

