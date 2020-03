BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says since announcing the county was running short on testing swabs and reagents, they have received 200 more.

“Thank you to @NYGovCuomo and his team for coming up with more testing kits for our @ECDOH Public Health Lab,” Poloncarz tweeted.

Earlier this evening, the Erie County Executive says the health department identified nine more positive cases, bringing the total to 20.

Since announcing we were running short on testing swabs and reagents, I'm happy to report we've been able to acquire more reagents and another 200 testing swab kits. Thank you to @NYGovCuomo and his team for coming up with more testing kits for our @ECDOH Public Health Lab. pic.twitter.com/whqQJ9iMuj — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 18, 2020