Erie County Executive says hospital discharges are now greater than admissions

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Poloncarz says hospital discharges are now greater than admissions for coronavirus treatment.

Today, County Executive Mark Poloncarz gave a breakdown of the numbers – 221 people are being treated in area hospitals and of that, 112 patients are being treated in the ICU.

While hospitalization numbers are dropping, ICU admissions have become relatively stable.

84 of those patients are being treated with an airway assist, and while that may seem high, Poloncarz says that number is down from what it has been.

Poloncarz says it continues to be important to track these numbers, especially as state officials explore reopening the state.

But the county executive says in comparison to other regions similar to ours, we’re still not where we would like to be.