Erie County Executive says we’re heading in the wrong direction as hospitalization numbers rise

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–After days of seeing the hospitalization rate dropping in Erie County, today County Executive Mark Poloncarz says we’re seeing the numbers go back up once again.

He had a stern message for residents in today’s briefing, we are heading in the wrong direction.

Poloncarz says that at a total of 258 people being treated at area hospitals, more people were hospitalized with COVID 19 on Monday than at any point so far.

He’s attributing this to people not following proper social distancing, and while he wasn’t certain whether this was from essential workers or just the general public, Poloncarz says increases in hospitalizations play a major role in how soon the area could start reopening.

Taking a look at the past two weeks, Poloncarz says this shows we are trending upward in hospitalizations and that admissions are now more than discharges.

The county executive also addressed how this could play into whether area hospitals could start back up elective surgeries.