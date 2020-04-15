1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders New Yorkers to wear mouth/nose coverings while near others in public See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Erie County Executive: “We’re working on ramping up testing”

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–During a COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed the current testing situation.

“We’re working on ramping up testing,” Poloncarz said in a Facebook LIVE earlier this afternoon.

While he says they can’t do testing for everyone, Poloncarz feels like the county is getting to the point where they can increase testing to symptomatic people.

“We’re very close to that,” Poloncarz added.

