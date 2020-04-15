Erie County Executive: “We’re working on ramping up testing”

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–During a COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed the current testing situation.
“We’re working on ramping up testing,” Poloncarz said in a Facebook LIVE earlier this afternoon.
While he says they can’t do testing for everyone, Poloncarz feels like the county is getting to the point where they can increase testing to symptomatic people.
“We’re very close to that,” Poloncarz added.
Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.